Spiderman.

Every review I’ve read has been gushing about “how refreshing, how funny, how surprisingly fun this movie is.”

I can’t deny that I had fun watching this.

And while all of that is true…it’s still at its core, a “teenager coming-of-age” movie …and as an adult…well, I can only handle so much of the teenage angst…”Gosh, will he ever get the girl?”, “will he ever ask her out?”, “will he do his homework on time?”..

Ok, enough of my nitpicking. The story line, after all, is about a 15-year Old Peter Parker, who is now an intern and under the watchful eye of Ironman…And yes, his whole life revolves around three things: The girl. Stopping criminals. And waiting for the Avengers to call . Not necessarily in that order.

He hilariously bumbles his way learning his “spidey skills”. And of course, he inevitably runs into some really bad guys, led by Michael Keaton–who plays a great villain.

The scenes are fast and funny. The funniest Marvel Movie this side of the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

And watching “Spidey” climb the Washington Monument was a cringe-worthy moment for anyone scared of heights…..like me…I had to turn away…just a second.

The entire cast was fun. Peter Parker’s best friend is a scene stealer.

Wow…It’s a high school, coming-of-age comedy…and it works to perfection!

Spiderman Homecoming is fun escape.

See it in 3D if you can.

4.5 stars.

