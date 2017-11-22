Spotlight on Christmas in Zoar

Christmas in Zoar. Tammi-Mackey Shrum, Historic Site Director was the guest on Spotlight, November 22, 2017.

Early American and German holiday traditions are the focus of Christmas in Zoar, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

The two-day event features tours of private homes decorated for the holidays, horse-drawn wagon rides, a live camel in the garden, visits from Kristkind and the German Belsnickel, and a Santa’s Workshop for kids.

Unique gifts and décor are available for purchase from more than 45 juried American folk and craft artisans in the Tin House and Schoolhouse. An outdoor Christmas market in a heated tent includes more artisans and an offering of hot mulled cider and wine.

Costumed historical interpreters in museum buildings will demonstrate the old ways of preparing holiday foods and wares.

New this year is a Designer Showcase in the Bimeler Home and Art Gallery featuring local interior designers and shops. Each room features holiday décor furnished by local businesses including The Emporium in Dover and Pine Cone Gift Shop in Uniontown.

Both days feature a presentation by The Jerusalem Assembly entitled “Some Day Our Prince Will Come: A Shower for Baby Jesus.” The play will be held on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. and on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Meeting House.

Exclusive Saturday events include:

Organ music and candlelight service in the Meeting House at 5:15 p.m., followed by a tree lighting ceremony in the Historic Zoar Garden.

Music by the Northwest Jazz Ensemble, Hoover High Notes, Delphian Chorale, Camarada Brass Quintet, and Robert Morrison, organist.

Exclusive Sunday events include:

Live manger scene from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Music by the Northwest Singers, Tusky Valley High School Choir, and Denny Vlahos, acoustic guitarist.

Christmas in Zoar admission is $8 for adults; children 12 and under are free. For more information, call 330-874-3011 or visit www.historiczoarvillage.com.

About Historic Zoar Village

Historic Zoar Village (www.historiczoarvillage.com) was founded by German Separatists in 1817 and thrived as a communal settlement for more than 80 years. Today, the village is home to approximately 75 families living in houses built from 1817 to present. Zoar’s historical district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and was recently named one of America’s Top 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Dozens of village structures have been painstakingly preserved through the collaborative efforts of the Zoar Community Association and the Ohio Historical Society.