Spotlight on Gervasi Vineyard

Scott Swaldo, Owner and GM of Gervasi Vineyard joined Pam and Gary on Spotlight this morning. They discussed how the Vineyard plans to add a hotel and distillery. They want to expand what they can provide for those who visit Gervasi. Swaldo hinted that with the growth at the Hall of Fame, they also saw it as a chance to expand what they do.

Swaldo spoke this morning about how Gervasi wants to bring the experience of an Italian Vineyard to Canton. He said details are key and that they must create an authentic experience from the second you pull into the gates at Gervasi. It starts with detail and allows people to experience an out of country experience in Stark County.

For more from Swaldo, watch the video above and for more about Gervasi and their future plans — Visit their site here.