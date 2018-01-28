Spotlight On Hills And Dales Auto Care

Here is a bit of what to expect from Hills And Dales Auto Care. It is a total car care facility, offering maintenance and repair on all makes and models, foreign and domestic. There are two locations to serve the people of Stark County, their priority has always been to provide the best possible service using the highest quality parts.

On Spotlight, owner Marty Long spoke to Pam and Gary about how cars have changed over the years and that often times car care will complicate someone who isn’t a professional mechanic. He mentioned that you used to be able to fix your own car at home, but recommends you bring it in now when a problem comes up due to technology advances. Even Pam and Gary took away some new notes for their current car care and you will too.

Those who go to Hills And Dales Auto Care know that they can count on they can ALWAYS count on their three core promises: Same Day Service, No Appointments Needed, and Available Shuttles. If you would like to learn more about the auto care services and what they have to offer, visit their website HERE.