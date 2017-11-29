Spotlight on Julz by Alan Rodriguez

Julz by Alan Rodriguez specializes in custom jewelry design, offering unique engagement rings and wedding bands you won’t find anywhere else in Stark County. Each year, Alan travels to Antwerp, Belgium to hand-select from thousands of loose diamonds, ensuring the highest quality and clarity of each diamond. He promises you the best engagement ring and wedding band possible. At Julz, your jewelry will be repaired in confidence and with competence. Our service department consisting of certified bench jewelers and two clerks process and complete nearly 200 jobs a week. Learn more about Julz by Alan Rodriguez by watching the latest Spotlight with Pam and Gary below: http://www.julzbyalan.com/