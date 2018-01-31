Spotlight on Kaleidoscope Custom Goods

Lindsay Fockler and Vernae Blackwell joined Pam Cook and Gary Rivers on today’s Spotlight. They came in from Sugarcreek to talk about their local shop call Kaleidoscope Custom Goods. They called Sugarcreek a very tight knit community and a special place for their shop to be located. Fockler and Blackwell said all of the Sugarcreek shops work together to draw tourists into the Amish based community.

Fockler said everything is handmade in their Custom Goods shop. From magnets and glassware to personalized pieces for whoever comes into the shop. Fockler and Blackwell both explained that the personalized pieces can make great family keepsakes. One family even had racoons carved on theirs for their last name (Fockler and Blackwell tell the story that is bound to make you laugh).

A local shop with a local flair, this is the perfect place to find that family piece that can be passed down for generations. For more information on their locations and what they offer, visit their website here.