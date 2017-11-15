Spotlight on the Ohio Star Theatre

Public Relation Director, Vicki Van Netta was a guest on Spotlight, to talk about the Ohio Star Theatre.

Theater opened April 1, 2017

Current musical, Our Christmas Dinner

Special BOGO offer for Black Friday and Saturday shows of Our Christmas Dinner

Steve Green Concert Dec 5 & 6

New Year’s Party with a Purpose December 30, Karen Peck & New River Band and comedian John Crist

Winter rates at the inns

Gift Card Special coming up November 30-December 3

Carry Out for Thanksgiving meals available from Der Dutchman, Dutch Valley, or Berlin Farmstead

Christmas Gathering and Fashion Show, November 28 & 29, special meal at Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek and Fashion, Cooking, and Home Décor show at Ohio Star Theater after the meal.

Free Gift wrapping at our gift shops

Turkeys, Hams at Dutch Creek Foods

Theater available to rent

2018 concert schedule online

2018 musicals

When you need a break but you don’t want to drive very far, Dutch Valley is the place to go

Dutch Valley campus is a place where you can park your car and eat, shop for home décor, gifts, clothing and jewelry, handbags, accessories, deli meats & cheeses, gift baskets, see a show, eat again, spend the night, enjoy the pool and hot tub, only 30 minutes from Canton