Spotlight on the Ohio Star Theatre

Public Relation Director, Vicki Van Netta was a guest on Spotlight, to talk about the Ohio Star Theatre.
- Theater opened April 1, 2017
- Current musical, Our Christmas Dinner
- Special BOGO offer for Black Friday and Saturday shows of Our Christmas Dinner
- Steve Green Concert Dec 5 & 6
- New Year’s Party with a Purpose December 30, Karen Peck & New River Band and comedian John Crist
- Winter rates at the inns
- Gift Card Special coming up November 30-December 3
- Carry Out for Thanksgiving meals available from Der Dutchman, Dutch Valley, or Berlin Farmstead
- Christmas Gathering and Fashion Show, November 28 & 29, special meal at Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek and Fashion, Cooking, and Home Décor show at Ohio Star Theater after the meal.
- Free Gift wrapping at our gift shops
- Turkeys, Hams at Dutch Creek Foods
- Theater available to rent
- 2018 concert schedule online
- 2018 musicals
- When you need a break but you don’t want to drive very far, Dutch Valley is the place to go
- Dutch Valley campus is a place where you can park your car and eat, shop for home décor, gifts, clothing and jewelry, handbags, accessories, deli meats & cheeses, gift baskets, see a show, eat again, spend the night, enjoy the pool and hot tub, only 30 minutes from Canton
