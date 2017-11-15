Spotlight on the Ohio Star Theatre

Public Relation Director, Vicki Van Netta was a guest on Spotlight, to talk about the Ohio Star Theatre.

  • Theater opened April 1, 2017
  • Current musical, Our Christmas Dinner
  • Special BOGO offer for Black Friday and Saturday shows of Our Christmas Dinner
  • Steve Green Concert Dec 5 & 6
  • New Year’s Party with a Purpose December 30, Karen Peck & New River Band and comedian John Crist
  • Winter rates at the inns
  • Gift Card Special coming up November 30-December 3
  • Carry Out for Thanksgiving meals available from Der Dutchman, Dutch Valley, or Berlin Farmstead
  • Christmas Gathering and Fashion Show, November 28 & 29, special meal at Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek and Fashion, Cooking, and Home Décor show at Ohio Star Theater after the meal.
  • Free Gift wrapping at our gift shops
  • Turkeys, Hams at Dutch Creek Foods
  • Theater available to rent
  • 2018 concert schedule online
  • 2018 musicals
  • When you need a break but you don’t want to drive very far, Dutch Valley is the place to go
  • Dutch Valley campus is a place where you can park your car and eat, shop for home décor, gifts, clothing and jewelry, handbags, accessories, deli meats & cheeses, gift baskets, see a show, eat again, spend the night, enjoy the pool and hot tub, only 30 minutes from Canton

#VickiVanNetta #DutchmanHospitalityGroup #OhioStarTalent #OurChristmasDinner #SugarcreekOhio #Spotlight #StarkCounty #PamCook #GaryRivers

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, November 15, 2017