Spotlight on Canton Summerbration
By Nicholas Milburn
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 1:29 PM

0900 - SPOTLIGHT:07/02/18 Summerbration (Special Monday Edition)

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Monday, July 2, 2018

Summerbration is a family fun fest Noon til 5pm, Saturday, July 7th at Canton’s Market Square!  And it’s free!*  Planning committee members Michelle Rivers and Kelly Williams joined Gary today to discuss the inaugural event which includes the following activities and sponsors:

Photo Booth / Salvation Army
Utility Trucks / Canton PD
Free Passes on Specific Routes to the Event / SARTA
Arts Garden / Arts in Stark
Rock Climbing Wall / Salvation Army and CSE credit union
Entertainment Stage / New Kemp Thorn
Kids Learning Zone / Stark Library
Video Game Trucks / Jaycees

Plus Spiderman, Frozen’s Queen Elsa, Pappi the Troll and the troll hole van and more.  Fun and games for all ages.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers will be on hand that day, for more information, click here!

*All day play on inflatables $5 per child.

