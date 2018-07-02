Spotlight on Canton Summerbration

Summerbration is a family fun fest Noon til 5pm, Saturday, July 7th at Canton’s Market Square! And it’s free!* Planning committee members Michelle Rivers and Kelly Williams joined Gary today to discuss the inaugural event which includes the following activities and sponsors:

Photo Booth / Salvation Army

Utility Trucks / Canton PD

Free Passes on Specific Routes to the Event / SARTA

Arts Garden / Arts in Stark

Rock Climbing Wall / Salvation Army and CSE credit union

Entertainment Stage / New Kemp Thorn

Kids Learning Zone / Stark Library

Video Game Trucks / Jaycees

Plus Spiderman, Frozen’s Queen Elsa, Pappi the Troll and the troll hole van and more. Fun and games for all ages.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers will be on hand that day, for more information, click here!

*All day play on inflatables $5 per child.