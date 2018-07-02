Spotlight On Friends & Family Credit Union

CEO Nick Langenfeld was in studio to discuss Friends & Family credit union and what they are doing to help the Stark County community. The opening discussion was about the history of credit unions and how they differ from bigger banks. Langenfeld was very specific about what makes Friends & Family Credit Union a unique place.

They talked about how credit unions are a non member “bank”. Anyone can come in and open an account. One of the things they talked about was the versatility between thousands of different credit unions. So if you are on vacation or moving away from the area you can go to one of the local credit unions and access your account. Another spotlight feature they talked about was the money payment option. That enables a member to send money to say their children’s account.

They have a branch in ACME Fresh Market, on 2905 Whipple Ave. N.W, Canton, OH. The main branch is in downtown Massillon. It’s amazing to think of the growth considering this humble beginning for this Stark County company: “Friends & Family Credit Union was founded as The Massillon Area Credit Union in 1958 to serve the financial needs of employees of the Massillon school system”

For more about Friends & Family Credit Union, Visit their website here.