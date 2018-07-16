Spotlight on Ft. Laurens

Tammi Mackey-Shrum joined Gary Rivers in studio for the weekly spotlight. Pam Cook was out on vacation. Listen to the interview with the link below:

Here is some background information about the fort from their website.

“Fort Laurens was built as a strategic location for staging an attack on the British at Fort Detroit during the American Revolution. From November 1778 to August 1779, there were many twists and turns to the story of Fort Laurens. Twenty one soldiers perished before the fort was abandoned. Today’s visitors can walk the grounds and see the fort’s original outline. A small museum pays tribute to the “frontier soldier” through video and artifacts excavated onsite. Memorializing all unknown casualties of the Revolution, Fort Laurens’ Tomb of the Unknown Patriot is the final resting place of one of the fort’s soldiers who are unable to be identified.”

Mackey-Shrum talked about the early history of Ft. Laurens and how it was started. They also discussed the overall history of the fort, as well as what the fort has to offer visitors when they come.

Visit there website with the link below.

http://fortlaurens.org/