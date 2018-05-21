Spotlight on “Keep Seniors Driving Safely”
By Gary Rivers
|
May 21, 2018 @ 9:08 PM

Canton Christian Home, Stark County Safe Communities, and AAA of Ohio are partnering to present a Senior Safe Driving Program on Thursday, May 24 at Canton Christian Home.

The event will provide seniors with valuable information and tips to help them drive safely longer. A complimentary breakfast will be served from 7:30 until 8:30 and lunch will be served from 11:30 until 1:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30
Speakers and Panel Discussion 8:45 until 11:45 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vendors, Activities, Games 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.
CARFIT 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

