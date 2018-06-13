Spotlight On OsteoStrong

Cyndi Pizzino from OsteoStrong in Green joined Pam and Gary in studio to discuss the great opportunities at OsteoStrong.

Here is a brief synopsis of OsteoStrong: It’s not a gym, diet, supplement, pharmaceutical, or a medical treatment. OsteoStrong is a unique place where you can go to improve your overall health by focusing on the one thing we all have in common: a skeletal system.

According to Owner Mario Giganti from Green, who was in the studio earlier this year, they would like to use different types of treatment to eliminate osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes.

Pizzino explains what draws people in saying that the time commitment is great, it’s fast, simple and sweat free. She said you can work it into a work break at lunch and fit it into your schedule where you have the time. Sessions are very short and will sometimes take just 10 minutes. For more information visit OsteoStrong site here.