Spotlight on OsteoStrong

Here is a brief synopsis of OsteoStrong: It’s not a gym, diet, supplement, pharmaceutical, or a medical treatment. OsteoStrong is a unique place where you can go to improve your overall health by focusing on the one thing we all have in common: a skeletal system.

According to Owner Mario Giganti from Green, who was in the studio today, they would like to use different types of treatment to eliminate osteoporosis and type 2 Diabetes. Giganti discussed the importance of your skeletal system and there are differences between men and women (due to menopause). Giganti added the OsteoStrong can help to build bone stength, but recommended that before you start treatment to ask your doctor first.

Pizzino explains what draws people in saying that the time commitment is great, it’s quick, easy and sweat free. She said you can work it into a lunch break and fit it into your schedule where you have time. Sessions will sometimes take just 10 minutes. For more information visit OsteoStrong site here.