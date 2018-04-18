Spotlight on Paramount Elite I.C.S

Pam & Gary were joined by Paramount Elite I.C.S owner Samuel Ranalli on this special version of Spotlight on Stark County. According to Ranalli, they are a general residential commercial contractor. They are also a full emergency service company, they will take care of your house during a fire, tornado or any disaster. They also deal with the displacement. They help the home owner in a great way and work hand in hand with the home owner to secure the property and get them through the loss.

Elec Simon also joined them to talk about his work with Paramount Elite I.C.S. It includes the anti-bullying event that he is putting together and Paramount is a sponsor.

