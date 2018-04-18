Spotlight on St. Joseph’s Senior Living

Pam & Gary were joined by Executive Director Susan Strutner and Beth Brunner from The Alsatian. Here is part of their goal from their website: “Our mission is to assist older persons to live to their fullest potential, recognizing the individual and changing needs of each person. This is accomplished through the delivery of quality services within a caring Christian community that values commitment, compassion, respect and integrity.”

It is a Roman Catholic community behind St. Thomas Aquinas High School, but it is open to all faiths. They have been at the current location since 1975 and according to Strutner, she remember being a toddler at the facility in the 1980s — She said they have grown so much over the years and continue to grow with each year.

The ultimate goal of St. Joseph Senior Living is to provide older adults with opportunities for an optimum level of health and holistic life experiences.

CLICK HERE for more info.