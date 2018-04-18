Spotlight on Stark Probate Court – Court Angels

Gary Rivers was flying solo on this version of spotlight. He was joined by Judge Dixie Park and two very special guests. The Court Angels program is very unique for those who are involved and help as part of the program. Often times, the Angels themselves put in many hours to help those who they can.

This is the duty of a Court Angel: “Court Angels volunteer one or more days per month, at their convenience, making visits to adult wards at local nursing homes, group homes, and private residences. They speak with the ward, his guardian, and his caretakers to find out what life is like for the ward. Then, they file a report with the Court that describes the ward’s quality of care and overall well-being.”

Read more about the program HERE.