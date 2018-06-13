Spotlight On The City Of Massillon

Pam and Gary were joined in studio by Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry & Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Lisa Benton. The two of them discussed what makes the city of Massillon a special place. A city that has opportunities & events for everyone reading this post.

Benton discussed the Massillon Summer Concert Series and some of the acts to expect that will be coming through town. Benton is always impressed by the talent that performs in Tigertown. Benton also brought up the Fourth of July celebration in Massillon.

Catazaro-Perry loves the dancing that takes place at the concerts, the good time had by those that attend and is excited for the upcoming Summer of events in Massillon. Learn more about Massillon HERE.