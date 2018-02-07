Spotlight On The Palace Theatre

Georgia Paxos from the Canton Palace Theatre joined Gary Rivers this morning on Spotlight. They discussed the upcoming schedule and how the Palace has continued to find great entertainment year in and year out. Ryan Jennings from the ‘Buck Naked Band’ also joined them.

Jennings is the bassist for the band, he will be performing at the Palace on February 10th at 7:30. He said that those attending can expect a great time with a night of great music. (If you watch the video above, you will get a taste of what the ‘Buck Naked Band’ and Jennings are all about). Paxos said they have multiple events this year and still show films as they have for years at the Palace.

If you would like to read more about the Palace Theatre and their events this upcoming year, you can visit their site here.