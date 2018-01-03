Spotlight on Refuge of Hope

Gary & Pam were joined by Refuge of Hope Director of Development Jo Ann Carpenter and CEO Duane Wykoff. Carpenter explained this morning what the Refuge of Hope has done at the holiday season for the homeless and how they have helped those who are less fortunate still find joy in the holidays.

Carpenter stated that they have distributed clothes and food for the homeless, by rough estimate, Carpenter & Wykoff believe they gave out 96,000 meals during the 2017 calender year alone. Wykoff said since January of 2014 there have been over 400 men who have moved into the Refuge and then moved out on their own. For example, last year 126 men who lived at Refuge of Hope found their own home after living at the Refuge.

They are the only emergency men’s shelter in Stark County and they plan to expand the ministries in the future. The Shelter will expand from 34 beds to 66 in the future and Wykoff feels as though this will add to the services already provided.

