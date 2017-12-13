Spotlight on the Toys That Time Forgot

Do you miss those old toys you used to play with as a kid? They still exist and they are right here in Stark County at The Toys Time Forgot.

“For 25 years we have sold vintage and collectible toys spanning the 1930’s to last week.

First, you came to our website to buy a vintage toy and the last thing you want is an over-graded, low quality piece that you don’t want in your collection. We don’t need the headaches any more than you do, which is why we grade on the conservative side and provide high resolution, unedited photos of the actual toy your are buying. We never use stock images.

Second, since we have a brick and mortar store you will never have a problem getting in touch with us. You have our name, address and phone number. We know how frustrating it is to purchase something on the Internet with zero contact information from the seller.

We strive to provide a worry-free online experience for our customers since, in all honesty, it’s the only way you’re going to come back and help to keep us in business.

Dan Hare

Owner, The Toys Time Forgot”

Watch below as Dan and Jami Meeker join Pam Cook on Spotlight: