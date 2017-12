For almost 40 years now, businesses have gone to TWi for multiple services. This morning, Ryan Heckert, the CEO of Workshops joined Pam Cook and Gary Rivers on Spotlight. They discussed the growth of TWi and how it has evolved over the years. Heckert also reflected on the history of TWi dating back to 1968. Now they have 3 different facilities in Stark County and according to Heckert, big plans are in place for 2018. Learn more about TWi by watching the show and visit their website here.