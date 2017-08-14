Spring Hill Performance Teaches about Underground Railroad

Director Sammy Kay Smith, from Spring Hill in Massillon was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show on Monday. Smith talked about the upcoming performance at Spring Hill. Joining her was Duane Dodson, who portrays Pastor Ross, a conductor who was once a slave himself, and Dan Biddle, who plays a slave catcher in the program.

