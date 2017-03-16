St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Will you even celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Are you all about the green beer? Go to our home page and take our poll…Canton’s Morning News wants to know! And if you do plan to go out tomorrow night, make sure you get that designated driver. Law enforcement will be out strong tomorrow night around Stark and Summit Counties with DUI Checkpoints. And despite the fact that it’s a Friday in Lent, the Catholic Church is allowing you to partake in Corned Beef.