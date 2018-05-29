St. Thomas Aquinas Selects New Head Basketball Coach

St. Thomas Aquinas High School has selected Scott Giammarco as their next Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. Giammarco has 15 years of coaching experience, coaching previously at Canton McKinley High School, GlenOak High School, Norwayne High School, and Hoover High School. He has coached a team to the “Sweet 16” Regional Tournament and was named the Repository’s Coach of the Year in 2011-2012.

President, Dan Gravo said “Coach Giammarco is a great fit for the St. Thomas family and is committed to the values of Catholic education, both on and off the court. Scott has a great reputation in the community and is well known for the energy he brings to the game of basketball and his ability to motivate players to be their best. The staff at St. Thomas is looking forward to working with him and will offer him our full support.”

Giammarco studied Comprehensive Social Studies and received his Bachelor of Education from Walsh University in 2000, his Master of Educational Leadership from Concordia University in 2014, and his Principal Licensure from Ashland University in 2016. Giammarco shared that he is “extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the boys basketball program at St. Thomas Aquinas.” He said he “looks forward to being a positive, faithful influence in the lives of the young men in the program.”

He and his wife Stacey, along with their children Gabriella, Lewis, and JoJo, live in North Canton. They are parishioners of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton and their two oldest children attend St. Paul Catholic Elementary School.