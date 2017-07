CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Early Childhood Resource Center on Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton is providing services in five additional counties now.

The agency received 4 years worth of grants that enable them to serve families and early educators in Summit, Portage, Mahoning, Trumbull and Medina Counties.

The agency basically helps people parent and educate young children.

You can reach the center for any early childhood assistance at 877 6791-8521.