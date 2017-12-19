Stark Community Foundation Hopes Report Will Lead to County Growth

Mark Samolczyk and Ray Hexamer joined Gary Rivers Monday morning to talk about the recently released “Strengthening Stark” report.

At the request of the Stark Civic Group, an informal group of organizational leaders from our county, Stark Community Foundation commissioned Strengthening Stark, a clear-eyed assessment of the current economic and social health of Stark County.

Released in August 2017, the report examines key issues that shape the county’s vibrancy. It recommends specific actions to help reverse downward trends and transform Stark into a growing and more prosperous community.