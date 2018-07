Richard Regula was joined by Stark County Dog Warden Jon Barber today on the Gary Rivers show. They discussed the goals to find homes for more pups. Barber has a specific set of plans to tackle the issue.

A few years back before Barber got the position, things were in a much messier place in Stark County. Over the course of time and looking forward to the future, Barber hopes for continued growth and improvement. Listen below: