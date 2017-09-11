Stark County EMA Talks Disaster Planning

The Gary Rivers Show broadcast it’s entire program from the offices of the Stark County Emergency Management Agency, (EMA), located at the Stark County Sheriff’s Offices.

September is National Preparedness Month, and the program was especially timely, in that it was, not only the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy — but the residents in both Texas and Florida are recuperating from the devastating effects of two hurricanes.

The Stark County Emergency Management Agency coordinates activities to mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. The Stark County Emergency Management Agency is the central coordination point within Stark County for response and recovery from all disasters. The primary focus of the agency is to assist Stark County elected officials, local jurisdictions, first responders, the healthcare community, businesses and the citizens to plan, prepare and hopefully avoid disastrous or devastating events.

Guests on the program, included, Tim Warstler, Stark County, EMA Director; Dave Beltz, Asst. Emergency Coordinator, Amateur Radio Emergency Service; Tim Reichel, Disaster Coordinator, American Red Cross,; Kirt Conrad, Director of SARTA; Pete McDaniel, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Mercy Medical Center EHPC, Patty McConnell, Canton City Health Sanitarian; and Mark Adams, Canton City Health –Director of Environmental Health; Ron Devis, Police Chief Association.

Gary Rivers at The Stark County EMA Gary Rivers Live at Stark EMA Part 1Guests include Tim Warstler, Stark County EMA Director, Kirk Conrad, Director at SARTA – Stark Area Regional Transit AuthorityStark County Sheriff's Office Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Monday, September 11, 2017

Gary Rivers at Stark Co EMA Gary Rivers Live at Stark EMA Part 2Guests include Ron Devis Police Chief Marlboro Police Department, Mark Adams, Director of environmental health for Canton City Health DepartmentStark County Sheriff's Office Stark County EMA Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Monday, September 11, 2017

Gary Rivers at Stark EMA Gary Rivers Live at Stark EMA Part 3Guests include Stark Co. EMA Director Tim Warstler, Peter McDanial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Mercy Medical Center Canton Ohio EHPC, Dave Beltz, Emergency Coordinator, Amateur radio Emergency Service.Stark County Sheriff's Office Stark County EMA ARRL – the National Association for Amateur Radio Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Monday, September 11, 2017

Gary Rivers Live at Stark EMA Part 4 Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Monday, September 11, 2017

Stark EMA has a slew of materials to help families keep prepared in the event of natural or other disasters. Here are a links to all of them. Many you can download and use as quick planning guides for you and your family:

