Stark County Fair Wins!

There’s nothing better than fair food and fair fun…and apparently that’s what Stark County attendees felt:

2017 Stark County Fair Marks End of 168th Year with Attendance Up from 2016

4-H Special Auctions and Food Drive Raises Thousands for Disaster Relief

CANTON, Ohio – Sept. 5, 2017 – The 2017 Progressive Chevrolet Stark County Fair, held Aug. 29-Sept. 4, at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton, ended on Labor Day with attendance up from the 2016 Fair. Preliminary gate numbers show an increase in visitors, the most since the 2012 Fair.

The special 4-H auctions held at the Fair raised thousands for disaster relief and several skids of canned food and non-perishables were collected at the gates of the Fair for a 4-H Food Drive for delivery to Texas by the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

4-H Raises Thousands with Special Hog and Steer Auctions

Two special auctions were held at the Junior Fair’s Livestock Sales on Saturday, Sept. 2, to support disaster relief in Texas and the gulf coast area. The winning bid for the special hog auction was $10 per pound for a hog donated by the Dale Klick family, with additional donations from individuals and companies, for a total of $6.500. The meat was donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. Funds were earmarked for the Texas 4-H Foundation for 4-H Programs Affected by Hurricane Harvey.

At the special steer auction, $11,290 was raised for the American Veterinary Medical fund for Texas relief. The steer was donated by Bobby Butzer and the Dean Pugh family. The list of buyers and donors is listed below. Photos of buyers and 4-H club members are attached.

4-H Food Drive at Fair Gates Generates Several Skids for Delivery to Texas

Several skids of canned food and non-perishables were donated at the Fair gates by the community and individuals coming to the Fair. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank will be sending the donations to Texas.

The Fair launched a new website and featured online ticket sales for the first time for Grandstand events. While chilly weather and rain dampened attendance early in the week, the Fair was crowded for the last two days, including a sold-out Demolition Derby. Planning for the 169th Annual Fair is already underway by the Stark County Agricultural Society Fair Board, scheduled for August 28 through September 3, 2018.