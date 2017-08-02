The Progressive Stark County Fair is one of Stark County Ohio’s largest and longest-running family events. The Fair’s Julia Dick stopped into the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the Fair’s tradition, but to focus on the thousands of entries in a wide variety of categories that will be on display this year.

Rich in agricultural tradition, the 2017 Fair celebrates its 168th year with seven days packed full of entertainment, food, fun, education, exhibits, animals, friends and families.

In addition, the Stark County Junior Fair 4-H program is one of the strongest in the State, setting the Ohio state record for livestock sales for nine years in a row. Hundreds of companies exhibit their products and services inside and outside on the Fair grounds.