Stark County High School Football Opening Round Playoff Matchups

2017 OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 1

8 Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)

7 McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)

5 Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 7

8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon (7-3)

6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)

5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

Division III – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 9

8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)

7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)

5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

Division V – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 17

8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)

7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)

5 Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

Division VII – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 25

8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)

7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)