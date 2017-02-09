Stark County Jail Scores 100%

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 9, 2017) –The Stark County Jail has earned a 100-percent inspection rating from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for 2016. The results were recently released.

Sheriff George Maier says that’s been his goal ever since it received a poor rating in 2012, due in part to financial constraints at the time.

The state looks are several areas when issuing a score such as security, food service and staffing.

Maier credits the hard work and dedication of his staff for the rating. He says the score also indicates the facility is less likely to have an incident occur.