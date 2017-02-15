Stark County Man Charged with Illegal Dumping

A Lawrence Township man is charged with four counts of violating the Clean Water Act — Federal officials say instead of hauling wastewater to Pennsylvania for proper disposal, he dumped it in remote areas of Tuscarawas and Northern Stark Counties. The charges were revealed yesterday against 45-year old Adam Boylen. Officials say the dumping killed fish and destroyed vegetation. He’s accused of dumping the wastewater into two tributaries of the Tuscarawas River numerous times in April and May of last year. An extensive investigation came after white foam was seen flowing down the tributaries and streams last year.