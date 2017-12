A successful weekend for the OHSAA in Canton — more than 60-thousand high school football fans came to Stark County for the high school football State Championships. that’s the 4th largest attendance all-time. Director of Communications Tim Stried says they only have a 1-year deal with Canton but he expects that to be rectified soon, probably in January. According to Stried, it might also be prudent for the OHSAA to continue its rotation between Canton and Ohio Stadium in Columbus.