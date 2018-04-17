Stark County THRIVE: Infant Mortality Numbers Dropping
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 5:51 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A new initiative aimed at keeping babies healthy is showing positive results.

Stark County THRIVE says the 5-year-average Infant Mortality Rate went from 8.1 deaths per thousand births a year ago to 7.8 for the most recent reporting period.

THRIVE is an acronym for Toward Health Resiliency for Infant Vitality and Equity.

The group works to get expectant moms to the doctor throughout their pregnancies.

The figures are reported in 5-year averages because the numbers fluctuate widely from year-to-year.

