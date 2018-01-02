Is Stark County Winning The Fight Against Addiction?

Keith Hochadel, CEO of CommQuest Services was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show. He gave some hopeful statistics that give hope to the county that has been plagued with opiate addictions.
The agency is also involved in serving meals, adoption and suicide prevention/
This past year:
- 20,000+ individuals were served at the Samaritans Table meal mission.
- 10,000 nights of shelter were provided at the Family Living Center.
- 1,300 children received School-Based services.
- 880 individuals started their recovery journey at the Regional Center for Opiate Recovery
- 660 individuals received residential treatment.
- 8 children found their family through our Loving Choice Adoption program.
- Enhanced School-Based services in response to local increase in youth suicides.
- Opened Alliance Detox and Recovery Unit in response to growing need for opiate detox services.