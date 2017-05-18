Stark County’s Best Museums?

If you missed the Morning Show Top 5 game this morning…here you go:

May 18th is International Museum Day – so…name 5 of the top 14 museums in Stark County

1) McKinley Museum

2) Pro Football Hall of Fame

3) National First Ladies Library

4) Maps Air Museum

5) Canton Classic Car Museum

6) Canton Museum of Art

7) Hoover Historical Society

8) Massillon Museum

9) Discover World Science Center

10) Matthews House Museum in Navarre

11) Ohio Society of Military History – Massillon

12) Klein Stock Market Museum and Library – Massillon

13) North Canton Heritage Society

14) Feline Historical Museum in Alliance