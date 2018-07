Tara and Deann from Stark County’s VA joined J David in studio. Listen to the interview with the link below.

The guest talked about some of the opportunities that the fair will be offering. Women have a very low representation in the armed forces. The resource fair will be providing child care as well as child centered activities. Some of the things that will be there are a massage section, as well as drum therapy. The event will take place on Saturday 21st, 2018.

http://www.starkcountyohio.gov/veterans