Last week two Stark County sheriff’s deputies were in line to get dinner after working a local Christmas event. A woman in front of them paid for their meals.

The Story doesn’t end there.

Sherrif’s Deputy Green shared the heartwarming story on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning. Hear how Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier has extended an invite for the entire family, which also includes a 6-year-old girl, to participate in this year’s Shop with a Sheriff event on Saturday, December 16th.