Stark EMA Chief: Flood Damage Mitigated

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 16, 2917) – Thursday’s flood waters drove dozens of families from their homes in Stark County.

But, one county official believes several projects done in the North Industry area of Canton Township minimized a lot of the damage.

Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says the Nimishillen Creek rose to its second highest level since 1922, but uninsured damage is not expected to surpass a million dollars.

Back in 2003 when the creek was a half-a-foot higher, damage in the county totaled $22 million.