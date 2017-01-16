Stark EMA Chief: Flood Damage Mitigated

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 16, 2917) – Thursday’s flood waters drove dozens of families from their homes in Stark County.

But, one county official believes several projects done in the North Industry area of Canton Township minimized a lot of the damage.

Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says the Nimishillen Creek rose to its second highest level since 1922, but uninsured damage is not expected to surpass a million dollars.

Back in 2003 when the creek was a half-a-foot higher, damage in the county totaled $22 million.

Related Content

Stark County Gets $10 Million for Road Improvement...
Stark County Government, SARTA to Take Tax Hits
Munford Will Play for Massillon
30th Street Paving Project Moving Along
State, County Schools Hit Hard by Test Scores
Absentee Ballot Requests Up from 2012
  • Comments

    Comments