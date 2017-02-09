Stark Experiencing “Unprecedented” Economic Development

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 9, 2017) – Stark County commissioners are trying to create an environment to make the area attractive, and they believe they are getting results.

Richard Regula says Stark County has been experiencing unprecedented economic development lately.

He is talking about the new Marc’s Store and Panera Bread going in on Belpar St. near Belden Village. MCTV is adding a new building in downtown Massillon and there are nine new housing allotments in Stark County, just to list some examples.

Regula says one thing the county has done is speed up its process of reviewing building plans from 30 days now down to 1 day.