Did you know there are over 25,00 movies and tv shows, along with over 275,000 music albums available to borrow thru the library?

Join Gary Rivers this morning at 11:35 this morning, when he talks with Dee Rondinella, Tech Training Coordinator, and Jen Walencik, Community Engagement Specialist with the Stark County Public Library on their “Smart Store” services.

What is Hoopla? What is RBDigital? Should You Get a “Smart Kit”?

See the Interview:

https://starklibrary.org/