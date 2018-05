CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Library District is heading to the fall ballot with a levy increase.

The library board voted Wednesday to seek a 2.2 mill continuing levy in November.

The library says in a statement that the funding is needed for operations and for improvements to library programs like early literacy and workforce development.

If approved, the 2.2 mills will replace the current 1.7 mill levy which expires next year.