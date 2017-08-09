Stark MHAR Getting Over $600,000 for Drug Treatment

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County Mental Health and Recovery Addiction is getting $615,000 to provide medication-assisted drug treatment for opioid addiction.

The county is one of 20 “Tier 1” counties in the state, in need of the funding because of the number of overdoses.

Stark MHAR Executive Director John Aller says CommQuest and Summit Psychological in the Belden Village area are getting some of the money.

It’s federal funding from the 21st Century Cares Act.

Vivitrol has proven to be effective since it blocks the high that comes from the use of opioids.