Stark Mosquito Surveillance, Spraying Underway
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:12 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – No reported West Nile Virus cases from Stark County yet, but there have been ten reports of infected mosquitoes from around the state, with one from Summit County.

Stark County Health Department Program Coordinator Phil Revlock says the type of mosquito that carries West Nile breeds in stagnant water, so he asks that those with unused backyard swimming pools, drain the water out.

The department has begun its routine mosquito spraying for the summer.

They will spray in areas where mosquitoes have been prevalent.

Smaller municipalities in the county will also pay to spray.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fresh Mark Workers Claim Arrests Were Violent, Many Released ICE Fresh Mark Raids Bring Fear, Legal Questions arrest-custody 3 With Stark Addresses Charged in NE Ohio Child Sex Sting Look At The Rubber Bowl Now UPDATE: 146 Arrested in Raid at 4 Area Fresh Mark Plants Plain Cancels Farmer’s Market for This Wednesday