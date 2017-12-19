Stark OVI Wants To Reduce Traffic Fatalities This Holiday Season

Representatives of the Stark County OVI Task Force were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday, December 18. They spoke on the special efforts to reduce impaired driving by law enforcement agencies around Stark County this holiday season and into 2018.
Guests included:
- Compliance Checks at local businesses who sell/serve alcohol to reduce underage alcohol sales in Stark County.
- COPS in Shops Program – program where law enforcement work in plain clothes in drive thrus and carry-outs to address attempts to purchase alcohol illegally by customer.
- Server Trainings – Nationally credited TIPS Training is provided free every quarter to businesses who sell/serve alcohol.
- Public Awareness efforts are also conducted by Stark County Safe Communities Coalition (funded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office through a grant issued to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office)
Stark County Data:
- Currently we have 32 traffic fatalities in Stark County during 2017 (26 fatal crashes) Half of the fatalities (16) have occurred since 9/24/17.
- Alcohol/drugs results for some crashes are still pending, but for the 23 crashes that we have results on, 48% of the fatal crashes and 50% of the fatalities were crashes where alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.
- Ohio data shows that it is likely Ohio will end 2017 with more traffic fatalities then in 2016. This will be the 4thconsecutive year in a row that Ohio’s traffic fatalities have increased.