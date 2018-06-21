“The gun and gang-violence in Stark County, unfortunately, is increasing. We go into the neighborhoods and into the homes around Harrisburg Road, NE, in Canton, and deal directly with victims and victim’s families facing that trauma – to give them that support that they need at that time.”

Pam visits with Stark Social Workers Network Executive Director Shawnta Forester, Brenda Kimbrough and Community Support Specialist Antea Walker.

“We provide services to an under-served area, to help them overcome any obstacles they may have. Through a community grant with the Stark Mental Health Board we are able to utilize our Community Response Team which directly continues the vision of our founder Beverly Jordan.”

Learn more about this special organization and how you can help! View our segment and share the good!

Do you know a person or business or organization that should be featured in this series?

Join WHBC’s Pam Cook in spreading the word about good things in our community.

Thursday Morning at 7:10, Pam will bring to you “Share the Good Stark County” on Canton’s Morning News. She’ll highlight a person (child, teen or adult), a group, agency or business for the good they do but many may not know about.

Your story could be highlighted on air and right here online. But only if we know about it! If you would like to submit a nomination for Share the Good Stark County, click here and we’ll be in touch!

Sponsored by