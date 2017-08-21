Stark State Hosts Eclipse Watch Party

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Stark State College is hosting an Eclipse Watch Party on Monday.

There will be free snacks including Sun Chips, and free glasses to safely view the eclipse.

Chair of the Physics and Chemistry Department at Stark State Claudia Barr says it’s an 85-percent eclipse here.

Just pull in off of Frank Avenue NW; that’s the Business and Entrepreneurial parking lot.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m.

AAA Says Drive Carefully

Meantime, AAA is calling the period of the eclipse the “ultimate in distracted driving”.

They remind you to watch for pedestrians watching the sky, and not looking where they’re going.

And, pull into a parking lot to view the eclipse.

Don’t just pull off to the side of the road.