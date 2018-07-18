Stark State Offers Free Classes Toward Trades Exams

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – With the economy near full employment and with the promise to hire locally, trade unions hoping to provide workers for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village project are concerned potential employees may need some help in passing the entrance exam for the various trades involved.
Stark State College to the rescue!
They are working with the City of Canton and the county Community Action Agency to provide that help, with free 10 to 18 week courses in industrial math and more for low income individuals.
Here’s the press release and a link from Stark State:
Qualifying students can train for workforce entrance at no cost and receive a stipend in a new program focusing on plumbing, pipefitting, construction, carpentry and other trades.
An information session is set for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Stark State College’s Downtown Canton satellite, 400 Third St. SE.
The 10-18 week courses, which begin Aug. 20, provide OSHA 10 safety training, job readiness training and industrial mathematics credit, all geared to prepare students for a trade entrance exam.
Space is limited; woman and minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Students must meet income eligibility, live in Stark County, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a background check and a drug test.
The program is presented by the City of Canton, Stark County Community Action Agency and Stark State. For more information, call 330-580-9346 or email ella.smith@sccaa.org.