StarkMHAR Establishes All-Inclusive Website, Especially for Young People
By Jim Michaels
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 10:09 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Working with numerous partners, Stark County Mental Health and Recovery Addiction has started a website for young people seeking assistance with mental health, substance abuse, school safety and more.

starkhelpcentral.com began posting information in May.

It now has over 400 pages of info available.

It’s helping young people get help, especially targeting those ages 11 through 24.

It’s made possible as part of a $4 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

